Today: We are starting off the day with cloudy skies but sunshine will take over through the mid-morning. The afternoon high will reach 93°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight with moisture slipping out of West Texas. The evening low dropping down to 68°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will take over for our Friday fun day. The afternoon high will be seasonal at 93°, very similar to today.

Over the last few days the South Plains have gotten rain and much needed rainfall accumulation. Morton had almost an inch of accumulation for our wettest spot across West Texas. The rain chances are expiring as we go into the rest of our Thursday with moisture moving out due to a high pressure system slipping in from the north.

A few isolated showers could pop up by this afternoon in our southwestern counties but the rest of us will stay dry as moisture moves out of the area and is replaced by warm and dry air. This morning still feels muggy due to dewpoints staying high and temperatures being lower, but the heat will pick up through the afternoon.

Highs today will make it into the lower 90’s, which is seasonal, and clouds will continue to move out through the rest of the morning. A few passing clouds could come together through the afternoon but that won’t stop the heat from sliding in. Dry air is being pushed into the region due to a high pressure system and that will keep us sunny through the end of the week.

Today we are starting off with cloudy skies and temperatures will rise into the lower 90’s which is seasonal for time of year. Moisture will continue to move out of the South Plains leading to less chance for rain through the day. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s through the rest of the week and the sunshine returns just in time for the weekend!

