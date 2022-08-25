Today: Mostly sunny skies move into the South Plains today for the first time this week! It’ll be a great day to get outside with an afternoon high of 86°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies last into tonight before clouds increase tomorrow. The evening low will be dropping down to 65°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow will be another dry day but clouds will increase setting us up for rain by Saturday night. The afternoon high will be warmer than today at 88°.

Dry conditions stay in the forecast today and will last through the rest of the work week. This morning is just as cool as yesterday with temperatures ranging from the upper 50’s into the lower 70′. Grab a light jacket as you head out the door because we will have a slow warm up through the mid-morning but mostly sunny skies take over through the afternoon.

Sunshine takes control of the forecast today for the firs time all week! Temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 80’s by the afternoon making it a perfect day to get outside. Each day through the rest of the week will be just a couple of degrees warmer than the day before.

Rain chances will stay out of the South Plains through the rest of the work week but we will see showers coming back into the forecast by Saturday night. Isolated thunderstorms will take over by Sunday and continue into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay seasonal in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, even as the rain moves in.

The high pressure system that had settled over the four corners is moving eastward which will lead to mostly sunny skies in our region today. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80’s by this afternoon and we will continue to warm up by a couple of degrees. Clouds will increase again tomorrow and rain comes back into the forecast as early as Saturday night, so don’t put the rain jacket up too soon!

