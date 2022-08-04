Today: We are starting off the day with cloudy skies and a few showers. The afternoon high will reach 99° with more thunderstorms on the way.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will move back in tonight with isolated showers slipping through West Texas. The evening low dropping down to 75°.

Tomorrow: A few more isolated showers in the morning but sunshine will break through the clouds by the afternoon. The afternoon high will max our near 99°.

A few isolated showers have moved across our central counties, but more rain is on the way by the afternoon. Clouds and moisture will stick around through the day and highs will still be in the triple digits area wide which will help with our instability.

Temperatures are ranging from the lower 70’s into the lower 80’s this morning and a slow warm up is in the forecast. As we get closer to lunch time we will make it into the mid to upper 90’s with clouds sticking around. We will continue to have high dewpoints and this will lead to it feeling a bit sticky outside this morning but will be a main ingredient we need for our afternoon showers.

Highs today will make it into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s which will set us up to see widespread showers through the afternoon. Rain chances will bring some much needed rainfall accumulation into the forecast ranging anywhere from just a sprinkle to about half an inch.

Today we are starting off with cloudy skies and temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s and triple digits by the afternoon. Today another warm day, but a weak cold front will bring rain chances as the front stalls and thunderstorms will pop up through the afternoon. A few isolated showers could last overnight and into tomorrow morning but things will quickly dry out tomorrow as a high pressure system slides in. Temperatures will stay high into Saturday before more seasonal highs move in by Sunday and last into the beginning of next week.

