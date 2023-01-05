Today: A few clouds will make their way into the region today but the breeze will finally slack off. The afternoon high will be near 63°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will come around tonight as lows stay mild. Temperatures will be near 41°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tomorrow with our warmest day so far into 2023 in the forecast. The afternoon high will reach 74°.

Our morning is starting off with just a few clouds making their way into West Texas but these will break up through the afternoon allowing sunshine and warmer temperatures. However, you will still need your jacket this morning because we are currently anywhere from the lower 20’s into the lower 30’s. Sunshine will quickly warm us up and we will be in the 50’s by lunchtime and the 60’s by the heat of the day.

Winds will finally be slacking off today with a northwesterly breeze right now moving in anywhere from three to nine miles per hour. This will change as the day progresses because a southwesterly breeze will slide in and bring in warmer temperatures. Highs will make it into the lower 60’s by approximately 4 PM.

A high pressure ridge has settled over the South Plains and that’s going to keep us warm and dry for the next two days. However, a cold front will come through overnight on Friday and bring seasonal temperatures back to the region for our Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will stay cold this morning and a warm afternoon will follow with highs in the lower to mid 60’s. The rest of the day we will continue to see winds slacking off and temperatures rising. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and our warmest day in the lower to mid 70’s. This comes ahead of a cold front that will bring temperatures back into the 50’s by Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

