Today: A cold morning will be followed by a mild afternoon with a southwesterly breeze moving in. The afternoon high will be near 55° with sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies move in tonight and we will drop below freezing overnight with an Arctic blast moving in. Temperatures will be dropping down to 26°.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies and our coldest day all season are in the forecast for our Friday. The afternoon high will be near 36°, and that’s being generous.

We are starting off our Thursday morning with temperatures the feel like the teens to the freezing mark. It will be a very cold morning so treat yourself to your favorite hot holiday drink! We will continue to stay below the freezing mark until about 8 AM. Temperatures will quickly rise through the day due to sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze.

It will be a great day to walk your dog our go for a run since it is our warmest day so far this week! This will be the only time to get outside until Sunday because an Arctic blast will move in by tonight and keep temperatures close to freezing for our highs tomorrow.

With this strong cold front coming through moisture will move in leading to the chance for a few snow flurries and freezing drizzle. Most of this is likely to move in through the afternoon and evening but it doesn’t seem like much accumulation will come from it. This will last into Saturday morning but clear up by lunch time.

Temperatures will stay chilly this morning but a mild afternoon will follow with highs in the mid 50’s and sunny skies. Today will be your best day to get outside until at least Sunday due to a strong cold front moving into the region tonight and keeping highs tomorrow in the 30’s.

Shelby Mac

