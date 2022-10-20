Today: A chilly morning will be followed by a warm afternoon filled with sunshine. The afternoon high will be near 80°.

Tonight: Clear skies will allow for quick cooling overnight. The evening low will be dropping down to 45°, similar to last night.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and warmer highs will come in tomorrow before clouds take over by the weekend. The afternoon high will be near 81°.

It is down right cold across the Lone Star State this morning with temperatures anywhere from the upper 30’s to the lower 50’s. Most of the United States has been hit by a cold snap, but its more drastic in the Southeast and in the eastern portion of Texas. However, we are our own version of cold ranging in the lower 40’s to lower 50’s across the South Plains.

Grab your jacket and a hot coffee as you head out the door this morning because we will stay chilly until lunch time. On the bright side we will have sunshine coming back into the forecast which will bring warm highs by the afternoon. We will be five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday as we get close to the heat of the day.

As we continue through the rest of the week we will have sunshine and temperatures in the 80’s, but breezy conditions creep in by tomorrow. This will bring even more warm air into the region as a westerly breeze takes over. However, these windy conditions will bring in a cold front and the potential for rain on Sunday. We are expected to drop into the lower 70’s by Monday and lower 60’s by Tuesday.

After a rainy start to the week we will have some sunshine coming in through the rest of the day! Temperatures today are starting off in the lower 40’s and lower 50’s, but highs will be warmer than yesterday in the mid 70’s and lower 80’s. By the end of the week a strong cold front will slide in and bring temperatures down by more than twenty degrees and lead to windy conditions.

