Today: Isolated showers will move across the South Plains today with mostly cloudy skies taking over the region. The afternoon high will be near 73°.

Tonight: Rain chances decrease tonight with moisture moving out and the sun going down at 7:24 PM. The evening low will be dropping down to 58°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast tomorrow with one or two showers in the morning. The afternoon high will be near 74°.

This morning our temperatures are starting off anywhere from the mid 50’s into the lower 60’s. Moisture is coming into the region as we set ourselves up for a few morning showers followed by mostly cloudy skies through the day. A few more stray showers will move across the western and central portions of the South Plains this afternoon, but they won’t be as widespread as yesterday.

A mid-level low over New Mexico is brining moisture into the South Plains this morning allowing for a few showers. These showers will break up through the morning, but a few spits of rain could return by this afternoon and evening. It’s still a good idea to grab your rain jacket this morning, and keep it handy as we continue through the week.

When it rains, it pours: And that’s exactly what we saw yesterday. Accumulation ranged anywhere from no rain at all in our eastern counties, to over an inch in Plains. Lubbock got just about a fifteenth of an inch which is always great news. More rain is coming in as we go into the rest of the week.

Fall is here y’all and we can tell because of cooler air sliding in through the rest of the week. A cool front dropped temperatures into the lower 70’s yesterday with rain that moved through. We will stay cool today with more showers this morning and mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Another weak front will slide in by tomorrow with a few more showers on the way. We will continue to have below average highs through the next seven days.

