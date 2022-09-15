Today: Mostly sunny skies take over the South Plains today after a few showers and a cool front came through last night. The afternoon high will be near 87°.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms will start back up through the evening and overnight but slide out by tomorrow morning. The evening low will be dropping down to 64°.

Tomorrow: Clouds will start to thin out tomorrow with heat coming back into the forecast. The afternoon high will be near 90°.

A few showers and thunderstorms made their way across the South Plains last night with almost an inch of rain falling in Dimmitt. The rest of us didn’t see too much accumulation, but any rain in West Texas is good rain! On the bright side more rain will try to slide in through our evening and overnight tonight.

This morning we have another chilly start to the day with temperatures ranging anywhere from the lower to upper 60’s. Mostly sunny skies will take over the region through the rest of the day, but upper level moisture will stick around. This is good news because rain will return to the South Plains by tonight!

Our NAM model was the most accurate for our rainfall yesterday and it’s looking like more rain is on the way tonight! Our NAM has rain picking up through the evening and overnight with a broken line of thunderstorms pushing through by 6 PM. We will continue to have rain moving from west to east overnight before we dry out tomorrow.

The cool front that moved across West Texas last night has cooled us off this morning, but the heat is back by this afternoon. We will have a warm day in the upper 80’s and rain chances will return this evening and last overnight. This will be our last chance for rain in the next seven days, so hopefully most of us get a few showers! Tomorrow starts the trend with temperatures in the lower 90’s with sunny skies.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

