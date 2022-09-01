Today: Clouds are sticking around this morning and rain chances will last through the morning before clouds break up by the afternoon. The afternoon high will be warmer than yesterday at 81°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies take over tonight with rain chances expiring. The evening low will be dropping down to 65°.

Tomorrow: Seasonal temperatures and sunshine through the clouds comes into the forecast for our Friday fun day. The afternoon high will be a bit warmer than today at 87°.

Scattered thunderstorms made their way across the South Plains yesterday afternoon and evening. We had a few flash flood warnings that last until 4:30 PM and some roads are still slick. A few isolated showers will move through today but we won’t have as much rain or as constant rain as yesterday.

Cloudy skies will last through the rest of the morning with highs in the lower 80’s by the afternoon as clouds break apart. A few isolated showers are moving through this morning and could return again by 3 PM. However, we don’t have another West Texas washout through the rest of this week.





Patchy fog 3will affect our visibility this morning so give yourself extra time to get to work, especially with some roads still slick. Isolated showers will break up by 10 AM but we could have a few more passing through by 3 PM. Clouds will break up through then evening and allow us to warm up by about five degrees compared to yesterday.

Rain chances will make their way across the region this morning and slack off through the end of the work week. Temperatures today will be in the lower 80’s which is is about five degrees warmer than yesterday. Most of the rain will stay in our southern and central counties today and there will be a chance for some thunderstorms. If you have plans for the holiday weekend you may want to have a back up plan that is indoors as chances for isolated showers come into the forecast.

