Today: Mostly sunny skies come into the forecast for our first day of Fall with heat still sticking around. The afternoon high will be near 88 .

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight with the sun going down at 7:46 PM. The evening low will be dropping down to 63°.

Tomorrow: A high pressure system creeps into West Texas tomorrow with another scorcher in the forecast. The afternoon high will be near 90°.

It’s the first day of Fall and our treat in the forecast is sunshine and blue skies! This morning our temperatures are starting off anywhere from the mid 50’s into the lower 70’s. We will quickly warm up as the sun shines down on us and highs will be in the upper 80’s.

We had a taste of Fall come through West Texas earlier this month and in August, but this was what we like to call “fake Fall”. The official start to Fall is tonight with the Fall equinox, but we will continue to be in our “second Summer” as the heat continues into the weekend. Never fear, if you are ready for real Fall conditions we will start to see them by the beginning of next week.

Hurricane Fiona has completed devastated Puerto Rico as the electricity is still out across the entire island. This system is not done gaining strength yet and it currently has sustained winds moving 130 miles per hour and is moving northward at 8 miles per hour. This system is a category four hurricane and will soon bring rainfall from its outer bands onto the East Coast.

This week is our last hoorah for Summer with temperatures making it into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The sunshine will quickly warm us up after mild mornings in the mid 50’s and ranging into the lower 70’s. The first official day of Fall is today, but Fall like conditions won’t come into the forecast until the beginning of next week. The heat is on for Saturday with Texas Tech taking on Texas, and it will be our hottest home game so far this season. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen this week!

