Today: Sunny skies will last through our Thursday with a few clouds pushing in by the afternoon. The afternoon high will be a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday at 89°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into this evening and we will quickly cool off once the sun goes down. The evening low will be dropping down to 63°.

Tomorrow: Above average temperatures and sunshine stay in the forecast for our Friday fun day. The afternoon high will be near 90 °.

Sunny skies will last through our day with a cool morning followed by a hot afternoon. Sunshine is lasting through this morning but thin clouds will slide in through the day as moisture comes into the upper atmosphere. Dry conditions will last through the rest of the work week until a cool front comes through by Sunday.

Sunshine is not going anywhere through the rest of the week but a few clouds will slide in as we go into the later parts of today. It still feels like Fall in the morning and Summer by the afternoon and that trend will continue. Lows this morning are starting off in the upper 50’s into the upper 60’s, but highs will be similar to yesterday in the lower 90’s.

Temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the work week before seasonal highs return by the weekend. However, the next six to ten days look to stay in the lower 90’s and above average highs will affect most of the United States. Rain chances will also slide in through our Saturday night as a cool front comes into the forecast. This will set us up to be in the lower 80’s by Sunday before the heat starts to pick back up.

Sunny skies will last through our Thursday, with a few passing clouds, and temperatures will be comparable to yesterday. The afternoon high will make it into the upper 80’s and similar temperatures will last into tomorrow and Saturday. This weekend we will cool off by about ten degrees as seasonal highs come into the forecast. Overall, rain chances will be very slim through the rest of the work week as a high pressure system over the Four Corners continues to control our local weather pattern. Sunday we are likely to have a few showers return as a cool front comes in overnight on Saturday.

