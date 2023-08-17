Today: Heat advisory in place today. High of 104°.

Tonight: Warm southwest wind this evening. Low of 74°.

Tomorrow: Triple digits again tomorrow. High of 103°.

Heat advisory has been issued for the highlighted areas from 1pm-9pm. Highs off of the caprock expected to reach up to 110° late this afternoon. Lubbock will possible see another day of record breaking high temperatures this afternoon with a high of 104°.

Hot conditions are expected to last into the middle of next week. Staying keeping cool indoors and staying well hydrated is recommended for this weekend. outdoor activity should be kept to a minimum during the hottest parts of the day. Elevated fire weather conditions possible across the South Plains on Friday and Saturday.