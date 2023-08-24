Today: Warm afternoon, isolated rain to the west of Lubbock. High of 96°.

Tonight: Southerly wind this evening. Low of 74°.

Tomorrow: Temps rise back into the upper 90s. High of 99°.

Temperatures will rise back into the mid 90s again for Lubbock this afternoon. Highs off of the caprock will rise to 103° this afternoon as the clouds from yesterday burn off. The clouds will stay along the New Mexico state line and produce some isolated showers. This will keep the temperatures cooler this afternoon.

Next chance of rain will come this weekend with isolated chances of showers on Saturday night. This moisture will stick around with 20% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday, Increasing to 30% chance on Monday. This rain will be the catalyst for cooler temps early next week.