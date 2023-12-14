Morning: Showers and drizzle. 90% chance of showers. Low of 37°.

Afternoon: Additional thunderstorms later today. Slick roads and localized flooding. High of 41°.

Tonight: Rain likely to last through early tomorrow morning. Low of 34°.

This mornings rainy conditions are similar to yesterday. Light rain and drizzle has been seen across the South Plains once again. Heaviest rain in the north east affecting communities like Childress and Floydada.

90% chance of rain this afternoon. Heavy thunderstorms could produce new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch. Localized flooding expected to be a major concern for tonight and tomorrow morning. Go slow while driving and try to avoid flooded areas.