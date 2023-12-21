Morning: Foggy and misty start today. Low of 48°.

Afternoon: Skies clearing this afternoon. High of 61°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with winds shifting to the west. Low of 38°.

A cloudy, foggy, and misty start this morning. Making the South Plains look very gloomy for a December day. 10% chance of a few isolated showers later this morning]. Skies are expected to clear starting around lunch time. Highs this afternoon in the 60s.

Today is the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. The South Plains will only experience 10 hours and two minutes of daylight before the sun sets for the longest night of the year. After today the daylight hours will increase again as darkness decreases.

Skies expected to stay clear through Friday before rainy conditions come back into the forecast region again on Saturday. 40% chance of with the occasional thunderstorm. The cold front that drops the temperatures for Sunday and Monday will clear the skies and bring conditions back to seasonally average for Christmas Day.