Morning: Sunny and cool start today. Low of 27°.

Afternoon: Clear with a northwest wind. High of 52°.

Tonight: Few clouds clearing before morning. Low of 25°.

Lubbock Texas is meeting seasonal averages for late December. Starting with morning lows in the upper 20s and warming into the low 50s by mid afternoon. Skies are expected to stay clear and sunny again today.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the next few days. Saturday expected to reach a high of 59° before dipping back into the mid 50s on Sunday afternoon. New Years Eve is expected to be cold so make sure to bundle up for all the celebrations.