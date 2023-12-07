Morning: Warm and misty start to the morning. Low of 48°.

Afternoon: Skies clearing with a southwest breeze. High of 75°.

Tonight: Gusty winds and an overnight low of 38°.

After a misty start this morning the skies are clearing and forecast models predict that it will be especially clear and sunny for this afternoon.

Windy conditions and warmer than average temperatures will continue on Friday before cooling significantly with a strong cold front on Saturday. Temperatures likely to be in thelower 40s and upper 30s during the Miracles Christmas Parade. Make sure to bundle up!