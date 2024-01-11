Morning: Clear skies with breezy winds. Low of 31°.

Afternoon: Wind advisory and blowing dust. High of 60°.

Tonight: Isolated winter mix precipitation. Low of 21°.

Clear skies and breezy conditions across the South Plains today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the South Plains from 1PM-6 PM. Sustained winds from the west/southwest blowing around 30-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Patchy areas of blowing dust likely to decrease visibility.



Isolated chance of showers late tonight could transition to winter mix and snow around midnight. This small amount of precipitation could still create icy conditions on roadways tomorrow morning.