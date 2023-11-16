Morning: Another Morning of thick fog to start the day. Low of 49°.

Afternoon: After the fog clears skies will be mostly cloudy though this evening. High of 72 °.

Overnight: Winds shift to the northwest after midnight. Low of 46°.

Calm winds and saturated air created a perfect environment for thick fog this morning. Visibility was especially low in the Southwestern portion of the forecasting region. Several AWOS sites

reporting less than one quarter mile visibility.

A dry and weak cold front is still expected to push through the area tomorrow. Dropping afternoon Highs for Friday and Saturday back into the mid 60s. A second front will drop the temperatures even lower on Monday and bring strong autumn winds for a cool and breezy start to next week.