Morning: Foggy and misty morning. Low of 40°.

Afternoon: Isolated showers north of Lubbock. High of 60°.

Tonight: Breezy and clear this evening. low of 30°.

Three main concerns for the South Plains forecast today. Dense fog across much of the Caprock

this morning is now clearing ahead of some isolated rain showers. 20% chance of isolated rain showers in the northern half of the forecast region. Some lightning and thunder possible across these northern counties.

Other concern for today is strong south/southwest wind 5-10 mph, shifting to the west/southwest 15-25 mph for the hottest part of this afternoon. Wind gusts predicted to reach 30 mph. The winds calm significantly and shift back to the northwest overnight.