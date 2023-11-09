Today: Sprinkles across the South Plains this morning as the cold front moves through the area. afternoon temp of 46°.

Tonight : Chilly conditions tonight. Overnight low of 34°.

Tomorrow: isolated sprinkles possible in the morning. High of 55°.

Overcast skies today thanks to the cold front that continues to drop temperatures today. Highs this morning in the 50s have dropped into the upper 40s for this afternoon. Additional isolated showers are possible through the end of today.

Isolated sprinkles possible tomorrow morning before skies clear in the evening. Expecting nicer conditions this weekend when highs return to the 60s.