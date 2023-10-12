Morning: Partly cloudy skies and warmer than average morning temperatures. Low of 62°.

Afternoon: Breezy and warm afternoon. High of 89°.

Overnight: Winds starting to shift north as the cold front starts to push through this evening. Low of 50°.

Cloudy skies across the South Plains this morning that are expected to clear as the day goes on. The high temperatures today expected to be well above the seasonal normal for mid October. Instead of the usual high 78° this afternoon Lubbock is expected to rise up to 89°. Lake Alan Henry expected to be as warm as 95° during the hottest parts of the day.

Colder temperatures expected to come into the South Plains this evening with a cold front. This front will drop the morning lows on Friday Down to 47° and the highs for the weekend into the low 70s. If you are planning on going to any of Homecoming events for Texas Tech make sure to wear a jacket.