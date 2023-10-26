Morning: Clear skies and calm conditions. Morning low of 53°.

Afternoon: Sunny and warmer than average temperatures. High of 80°.

Overnight: Calm winds continue with clear skies. Overnight low of 50°.

Conditions today are expected to stay sunny and warmer than average. Afternoon highs for communities located off of the caprock could reach into the mid 80s. Tomorrows cold front will drop temperatures back to seasonally average near 70°.

A second stronger cold front will decrease temperatures significantly on Sunday. Afternoon high is expected to only reach 40°, overnight lows could dip below freezing. Rain chances are expected to increase along the cold front. 40% chance of showers. The colder temperatures expected to last into early next week.