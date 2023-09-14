Today: 30% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. A break in the clouds during the hottest part of the day could see the sun shine through. High of 76°.

Tonight: 49% chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low of 63°.

Tomorrow: Additional rain chances in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies. High of 78°.

Over half on inch of rain fell in Lubbock Texas early this morning due to a line of thunderstorms that moved in from the west. Skies are expected to stay cloudy this morning before partially clearing in the afternoon. Another round of overnight showers expected for tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorm chances continue through the end of this week. 20% chance of showers Saturday afternoon could impact the football game between Texas Tech and the Tarleton State Texans.