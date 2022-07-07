Today: Clouds will start to move in as we go into our Thursday with temperatures quickly rising. The afternoon high will max our near 100°.

Tonight: The chance for rain tries to move back in this afternoon and could last into tonight. Partly cloudy skies will affect the majority of the South Plains. The evening low will drop down to 73°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will last into our day tomorrow with the warming trend continuing. The afternoon high will max our near 100°, similar to yesterday.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid 70’s and ranging into the lower 80’s. A mild start to our morning is due to the rain that moved across West Texas, but rain chances will diminish through the rest of the morning and more clouds will slide in. Splash and dash showers come back into the forecast this afternoon and evening. Highs today will make it into the upper 90’s and triple digits by the heat of the day, even with cloudy skies.

Warm and moist air is moving into the South Plains this morning and will continue to bring warmer temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high will be in the upper 90’s and triples digits with the heat sticking around through the rest of the week. Make sure to grab your sunscreen if you head to the pool or have plans to get outside, even though clouds will continue to slide in through our morning and last through the rest of the day.

Rain chances return to the area by this afternoon with showers moving into our western and central counties by dinner time. This is likely to be a splash and dash shower event, but there is the potential for localized heavy rainfall and some strong wind gust in our northern counties. The NAM model is keeping thunderstorms isolated to our northern counties, but the HRRR makes rain chances seem a bit more widespread.





A small chance for a few showers comes back into the forecast this afternoon, but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90’s and triple digits. If you spend your day outside, make sure to lather on the sunscreen, even with the cloudy skies, because our UV index will still be at an eleven. By tomorrow we will have another day with clouds passing through and the upper 90’s will return to the forecast. A high pressure system will come in by the weekend and set us up to have a scorching Saturday and Sunday.

-Shelby Mac

