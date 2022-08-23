Today: A few isolated showers could come into the forecast today and partly cloudy skies will take over. The afternoon high will reach 82°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies continue into the evening and we will start to dry out through the rest of the week. The evening low will be dropping down to 62°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow is our first day in the last five that rain chances won’t exist. Partly cloudy skies will stick around and the afternoon high will be warmer than today at 84°.

Rain has made its way across the South Plains over the weekend, but the last three days has had heavy rain coming through. Paducah has had almost five inches of accumulation, Ralls and Plains had over two inches, and Lubbock got over half an inch. This is great news, but rain is moving out today with only a few showers in the forecast.

Flooding has taken over in Dallas and the eastern portion of the state. The same system that came through our area this weekend intensified as it moved eastward bringing in nine inches of rain to the DFW Airport. Flood watches near Dallas and Houston will last until tonight at 7 PM and the watch near Austin won’t expire until tomorrow at 1 PM.

Treat yourself Tuesday is starting off chilly with temperatures ranging from the upper 50’s into the upper 60’s. You may need a jacket as you head out the door but you won’t need your rain jacket. A few isolated showers could come together through the afternoon, but overall we will stay dry. Highs today will be in the lower 80’s.

A high pressure system is making its way over the four corners which will lead to dry conditions through the rest of the week. A few isolated showers will try to come together today but overall, rain is done for now. The afternoon high will be in the lower 80’s and we will slowly warm up each day this week. Rain comes back into the forecast as early as Saturday night, so don’t put the rain jacket up too soon!

