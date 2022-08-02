Today: We are starting off the day with cloudy skies, but clouds will break up and allow heat to come in by the evening. The afternoon high will reach 99°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will move back in tonight before the heat picks up by tomorrow. The evening low dropping down to 75°.

Tomorrow: The triple digits return to the forecast by tomorrow but rain chances slide in tomorrow night. The afternoon high will max our near 102°.

A few isolated showers are moving through the southern portion of the South Plains. This trend will continue through the morning, but it doesn’t seem like any rainfall will accumulate. Clouds and moisture will keep our temperatures cooler going into the rest of the morning.

Temperatures are ranging from the lower 70’s into the lower 80’s this morning and a slow warm up is in the forecast. As we get closer to lunch time we will make it into the mid to upper 80’s with clouds starting to break up. We will continue to have high dewpoints and this will lead to it feeling a bit sticky outside this morning.





Highs today will make it into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s which will be our second hottest day of the week. As we go into the evening clouds will break up allowing the sunshine in. However, clouds won’t be gone for long as they return going into our overnight hours and lows will be in the mid 70’s by tomorrow morning.

Today we are starting off with cloudy skies and temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s and triple digits by the evening. Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week as most of us get above the century mark. A weak cold front will slide into the forecast by tomorrow night bringing in rain chances as the front stalls. This will last into our Thursday but temperatures will still stay high in the upper 90’s. Our coolest days come around by the beginning of next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx