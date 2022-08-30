Today: Clouds are sticking around this morning and rain chances will pick up through the rest of the day. The afternoon high will be much cooler than yesterday at 82°.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms last through our overnight hours and could lead to flash flooding. The evening low will be dropping down to 65°.

Tomorrow: The rain continues to come in as we go into the rest of the work week with temperatures staying cool. The afternoon high will be similar to today at 80°.

Scattered thunderstorms made their way across the South Plains yesterday afternoon and evening. We had a few severe thunderstorm watches and flood watches are still in effect in our southern counties. This system started out with a dry microburst in front of it and continued to push heavy rain and strong winds across the South Plains through the evening and overnight.

Cloudy skies will last through the rest of the day with highs in the lower 80’s and rain chances returning. Our biggest threats are the chance for flash flooding and wind gust up to 65 miles per hour. This system seems to be less significant from yesterday, but could still cause severe thunderstorms in some spots.

Our models can’t agree on what time this system will start to come in but it is currently showing anywhere from now to 8 AM. This system will start in our southern counties and continue to move northward. This system is different than last weeks due to the amount of heavy rainfall we will get, but it will be less widespread than yesterday. Most of West Texas will have anywhere from half in inch to over an inch of accumulation in the next few days.





Rain chances will make their way across the region again today and last through the end of the work week. Temperatures today will be in the lower 80’s which is ten degrees cooler than yesterday. Most of the rain will stay in our southern and central counties today and there will be a few pockets of heavy rain. If you have plans for the holiday weekend you may want to have a back up plan that is indoors as chances for isolated showers come into the forecast.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

