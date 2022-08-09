Today: We are starting off the day with cloudy skies and a few showers. The afternoon high will reach 91° with more thunderstorms on the way by the evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last into tonight with isolated showers slipping through West Texas. The evening low dropping down to 70°.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers will move in tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies lasting through the day. The afternoon high will max our near 86°, making it the coolest day so far this Summer.

A few isolated showers have moved across the region this morning, but more rain is on the way through the rest of the day. Clouds and moisture will stick around through the next few days and highs will be more seasonal which will help with our instability.

Temperatures are ranging from the mid 60’s into the upper 70’s this morning and a slow warm up is in the forecast. As we get closer to lunch time we will make it into the mid to upper 80’s with clouds sticking around. We will continue to have high dewpoints and this will lead to it feeling a bit sticky outside this morning but will be a main ingredient we need for our evening showers after a lull in the rain through the mid-morning and afternoon.

Highs today will make it into the lower 90’s which will set us up to see widespread showers through the afternoon as clouds try to break up through lunch allowing for the heat to make the atmosphere more unstable. Rain chances will bring some much needed rainfall accumulation into the forecast ranging anywhere from just a sprinkle to about half an inch. Widespread splash and dash showers will last today until Thursday!

Today we are starting off with cloudy skies and temperatures will rise into the lower 90’s which is seasonal for time of year. This is due to the fact that a cool front moved into West Texas yesterday and will keep rain chances around through the rest of the work week. Tomorrow will be our wettest day with the highest chance for rainfall accumulation. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s through the rest of the week and the sunshine returns just in time for the weekend!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx