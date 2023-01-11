Today: Windy and warm conditions take over today with fire weather moving into the region. The afternoon high will be near 75°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last into tonight as lows stay mild. Temperatures will be near 41°.

Tomorrow: The winds will pick up even more so tomorrow with a high wind event on the way and more fire weather. The afternoon high will reach 68°..

Fire weather comes into the forecast today with strong winds and warm air coming into the region. We will be under a Red flag Warning from noon to 6 PM in our central and northern counties and that does include the Hub City. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70’s, and fire weather will last into tomorrow.

Winds will be speeding up today as they move in from the west at five to 15 miles per hour this morning, but 20 to 25 miles per hour this afternoon. This will lead to warmer conditions than yesterday as we approach the lower to mid 70’s by the heat of the day. Stronger winds and fire weather will come into the forecast tomorrow but highs will drop into the upper 60’s.

Highs today are likely to be the warmest we have had so far into 2023. We will make it into the mid 70’s in Lubbock and the upper 70’s east of the Caprock. This is only the beginning to a windy week because Wednesday we will have plenty of blowing dust and tumbleweeds as gust get up to 60 miles per hour.

Temperatures will stay cold this morning and a warm afternoon will follow with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Windy conditions and fire weather will last into tomorrow with a high wind watch in effect for the majority of the day. Temperatures will be more seasonal by Thursday but we will warm again by the weekend.

