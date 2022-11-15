Today: A cold morning will be followed by a cold afternoon with a light northwesterly breeze moving in. The afternoon high will be near 48°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies move in tonight but we will still drop below freezing overnight. Temperatures will be dropping down to 29°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies and a northerly breeze will last into tomorrow. The afternoon high will be near 48°.

We are starting off our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20’s. It will be a very cold morning so treat yourself to your favorite hot holiday drink! We will continue to stay below the freezing mark until 9 AM and you may notice some frost on your windshield this morning. Give yourself extra time to get where you are going this morning due to the frost and dress warm.

After a cold morning with temperatures ranging from the upper teens to the mid 20’s, we won’t be warming up much through the day. Highs will be in the mid 40’s by lunch time before barely making it into the upper 40’s by the afternoon. A light breeze from the northwest will continue to push in cooler air keeping us about 20 degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

A high pressure system at the surface is settling over the South Plains this morning which will keep us dry through the next few days. This will allow the northerly breeze to still move in, but it won’t be as strong as yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 40’s today and t a southwesterly breeze will help us make it into the 50’s by Thursday ahead of another cold front.

Temperatures will stay chilly today as we only make it into the upper 40’s. Bone-chilling conditions will last every morning this week with highs staying about 20 degrees below the seasonal averages. The 50’s don’t come into the forecast until Thursday afternoon but we cool off again by the weekend as a strong front moves into the region by Friday and keeps highs in the 30’s.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx