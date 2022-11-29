Today: Sunny skies and windy conditions are in the forecast for our Tuesday. The afternoon high will be near 67°.

Tonight: A cold front pushes into the region by tonight with a much colder morning tomorrow. Temperatures will be dropping down to 24°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy will take over tomorrow with our coldest day of the week ahead of us. The afternoon high will be near 45°.

Our morning is starting off sunny and cold with temperatures ranging from the lower 30’s to the lower 50’s. We will warm quickly with a southwesterly breeze pushing in and highs in the mid to upper 60’s. That is ten to 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. This all comes in ahead of a cold front that will quickly drop temperatures by tonight.

Wind gust will get up to 30 miles per hour by 2 PM across the majority region, but this will also help temperatures rise into the upper 60’s. It is a great day to get outside and take your dog for a walk or go for a run just know our northern counties could have gust up to 45 miles per hour. A much colder day comes in tomorrow once this cold front takes over.

A cold front will start pushing in the region by the afternoon leading to wind gust coming in at 45 miles per hour. This will be our windiest day of the week, but we won’t be cold until tomorrow morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40’s for our coldest day of the week before warming back up by Thursday.

Temperatures will stay chilly this morning but a warm afternoon will follow with highs in the upper 60’s with clouds increasing. Another windy day comes into the forecast ahead of a cold front that will drop highs down by about 20 degrees. Tomorrow will be our coldest day of the week before we start warming back up through the end of the work week. Rain chances slide in by Saturday which will bring seasonal highs back to the South Plains.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx