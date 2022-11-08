Today: Fog and drizzle will last through our morning and mostly cloudy skies won’t budge through the day. The afternoon high will be near 74°.

Tonight: Cloudy skies will last tonight but that will allow for us to stay more mild overnight. Temperatures will be dropping down to 59°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions will last into tomorrow. The afternoon high will be near 75°.

Temperatures this morning are anywhere from the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s. The main story today is the drizzle and fog making its way across the region. Fog will cause problems for your drive to work so give yourself extra time to get where you are going!

Visibility is currently only a half a mile in the Hub City so you will need to turn on your low beam lights while you drive. This will be our foggiest day all week, an by the afternoon windy conditions will take over. Mostly cloudy skies will last through the majority of the day, but a southerly breeze moving in at 15 to 20 miles per hour will bring the heat.

The polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM today so make sure to get out and vote! It will be a muggy and foggy morning followed by highs in the lower to mid 70’s by the afternoon. The best time to go vote will be on your lunch break and through the afternoon because this is when the weather will be the nicest.

Fog and drizzle will continue to push into the South Plains through the rest o the morning followed by cloudy skies through most of the day. Highs will make it into the lower to mid 70’s with windy conditions through the day. Windy conditions will last through our Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will come in by Thursday and we will have highs in the lower 50’s by Friday afternoon. This will set us up for the chance to have our first freeze by Saturday morning.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx