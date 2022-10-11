Today: Isolated showers will move across the South Plains this morning with skies clearing through the rest of the day. The afternoon high will be near 78°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will allow for quick cooling overnight. The evening low will be dropping down to 53°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will last into our Wednesday before a weak front moves through. The afternoon high will be near 77°.

Rain has made its way across the South Plains for the last few days and we had a few spots with heavy rain coming in yesterday. Lubbock, Gail, and Snyder got almost an inch of rain in the last 24 hours. This is always great news, but today will be different. Sunshine will return by this afternoon with temperature rising into the upper 70’s.

This morning our temperatures are starting off anywhere from the lower 50’s into the lower 60’s. Moisture is allowing for a foggy start to the day but this will only last through the mid-morning. Allow yourself extra time to get to work and school because visibility will be lower because of the fog.

Rain chances are expiring this morning with just a few showers moving to the south of us. Throughout the morning we will have some dew and fog before moisture moves out of the region. A southwesterly breeze will bring in dry air through the day and allow for breezy conditions and sunshine by the afternoon.

After a rainy star to the week we will have some sunshine coming in by the afternoon! Temperatures today are starting off in the upper 40’s and upper 50’s, but highs will be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. Seasonal temperatures in the upper 70′ will start today and last throughout the rest of the work week. By the end of the week a strong cold front will slide in and bring temperatures down by almost twenty degrees.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx