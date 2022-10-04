Today: Another warm afternoon will follow a chilly morning with increasing clouds through the day. The afternoon high will be near 81°.

Tonight: Rain chances increase tonight with moisture sliding in and the sun going down at 7:28 PM. The evening low will be dropping down to 57°.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers will move across the South Plains tomorrow with a cool front coming in. The afternoon high will be near 74°.

This morning our temperatures are starting off anywhere from the mid 40’s into the lower 60’s. Moisture is coming into the region as we set ourselves up for a cool front to come in tonight. This will lead to clouds through the morning and a slow warm up. The afternoon will be similar to yesterday. Get outside while you can because rain slides in later tonight and into tomorrow.

Highs this afternoon will be similar to yesterday in the lower 80’s after a chilly morning. We will slowly warm up through the day so get ready for a seasonal afternoon. Don’t forget that it is the sneezin’ season so make sure to take your allergy medicine today and keep it handy as a southeasterly breeze pushes pollen around today.

Rain chances slide in with a cool front by tonight with isolated showers bringing in cooler air. Accumulation looks to be anywhere from completely dry to about two inches near Dora. The rain chances will stay mostly in our western and central counties. This will drop highs down to the mid 70’s with the lower 70’s in the forecast by the weekend.

Fall is here y’all! Today we can feel the crisp, cool air that we are used to for our Fall mornings and the afternoon will be seasonal in the lower 80’s. It is a very similar step up to yesterday, but things change by tomorrow. We will have highs dropping into the mid 70’s by Wednesday with a cool front bringing in rain chances. The weekend will be even cooler in the lower 70’s!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx