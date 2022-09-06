Today: Sunny skies will last through our Tuesday with a cool morning followed by a hot afternoon. The afternoon high will be warmer than yesterday at 93°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into this evening and we will quickly cool off once the sun goes down. The evening low will be dropping down to 62°.

Tomorrow: Above average temperatures and sunshine stay in the forecast for our Wednesday. The afternoon high will stay in the lower 90’s as we reach 91°.

Sunny skies will last through our day with a cool morning followed by a hot afternoon. Sunshine is taking over this morning but a few clouds will come in by the later afternoon and early evening. Never fear though, clouds will pass right on through and dry conditions will continue through our Tuesday.

Sunshine is not going anywhere through the rest of the week but remember it feels like Fall in the morning and Summer by the afternoon. Lows this morning are starting off in the lower 60’s into the lower 70’s, but highs will be similar to yesterday in the lower 90’s.

Temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the work week before seasonal highs return by the weekend. However, the next six to ten days look to stay in the lower 90’s and above average highs will affect most of the United States.





Sunny skies will last through our Tuesday and the heat will pick up by a couple of degrees compared to yesterday. The afternoon high will make it into the lower 90’s and similar temperatures will last through most of the work week. This weekend we will cool off by about ten degrees as seasonal highs come into the forecast. Overall, rain chances will be very slim through the rest of the work week as a high pressure system over the Great Basin starts to control our local weather pattern. Sunday we could have a few showers return as a cool front comes in.

