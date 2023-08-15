Today: Another break from the heatwave today. High of 90°.

Tonight: Mild conditions overnight with a light Southeast wind. Low of 69°.

Tomorrow: First day of school and the triple digits are back. High of 100°.

Cooler temperatures across the South Plains again this morning. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy skies. The Plainview Skyview Camera was able to capture today’s picture perfect sunrise.

Highs this afternoon are expected to be similar to yesterday. Lubbock will see a peak temperature around 90° with sunny skies. Slightly warmer conditions in the east where it could get as warm as 94°.

After this short break from the heatwave the triple digits will be making a return tomorrow for the first day of school. Extended forecast outlooks predict that this second half of the heatwave could last though this week and into the weekend.