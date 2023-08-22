Today: Partly cloudy afternoon and hot temperatures. High of 98°.

Tonight: Warm and calm evening. Low of 73°.

Tomorrow: Slightly cooler afternoon temps tomorrow. High of 94°.

Hot afternoon and additional moisture will be the driving factor for isolated thunderstorm chances this afternoon. The communities most likely to see the rain will be those along the New Mexico state line, like Clovis, Muleshoe, Tatum, Plaines, and Hobbs.

High temperatures will continue for the rest of this week. Wednesday will see slightly less hot conditions with a high of 95° for the late afternoon. Rain chances look slim for the rest of the week.