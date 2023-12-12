Morning: Cool and dry start to the day. Low of 32°.

Afternoon: Increasing clouds leading to isolated showers. High of 57°.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight low of 31°.

Thin clouds across the South Plains this morning. Surface high pressure in the east is expected to keep dewpoints low and conditions dry for the first part of the day. Highs this afternoon likely to reach into the 50s and 60s.

As clouds increase through this afternoon and evening showers will quickly follow behind. Once the rainfall starts it is expected to become widespread, with total accumulation amounts expected to range from 1.5 inches to nearly 3.5 inches. Localized flooding on city streets and low water crossing areas is a concern for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Thankfully Overnight Temperatures Wednesday night will be above freezing keeping any precipitation and previous rain accumulation liquid. Friday morning, temperatures will be cold enough to produce some winter mix for the Amarillo forecasting region and the Northern communities in the South Plains.