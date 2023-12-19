Morning: Cloudy start today. Low of 40°.

Afternoon: Above average temperatures and cloudy. High of 63°.

Tonight: Winds pick up overnight. low of 38°.

Mostly cloudy skies across the South Plains today. The cloud cover overnight was able to keep in the warm air that developed due to the sunshine yesterday. Morning lows were above average due t this insulation in the lower 40s.

Highs this afternoon will reach into the 60s across the South Plains before cooling back into the 30s overnight. Skies will temporarily clear tomorrow morning before clouding over again before lunch time. Isolated showers along the Texan and New Mexico state line tomorrow night before becoming more widespread on Thursday Morning.