Morning: Clear and chilly start today. Low of 26°.

Afternoon: Below average temperatures. High of 51°.

Tonight: Clear evening. Low of 25°.

Another cold day on the South Plains. Morning lows below freezing. The low currently located over Kansas City will only make small movements eastward today and will continue to bring cooler dry air along the trough today. Skies are expected to stay clear and sunny, with light winds from the West/Northwest.

Temperatures this afternoon are only peaking in the low 50s, about five degrees below seasonal averages. The abundant sunshine will do some warming today to make temperatures feel a few degrees higher than they actually are. Dressing in layers is recommended.