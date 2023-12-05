Morning: Chilly and calm with light winds. low of 34°.

Afternoon: Slightly breezy later today. High of 62°.

Tonight: Westerly wind after midnight. Low of 33°.

The gradual warm up for the South Plains continues for this week. High temperatures today expected to reach into the upper 50s and 60s. Abundant sunshine and clear skies will aid in the warm u this afternoon.

Forecast for Wednesday will be much the same as today. The unseasonable warm temperatures continue into Thursday and Friday where afternoon temperatures are expected to break into the 70s with breezy winds. Cold front is still on track for Saturday. Highs in the 50s and overnight lows dropping below freezing, and strong winds possible after this substantial front moves through the area.