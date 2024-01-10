Morning: Breezy with a few clouds. Low of 34°.

Afternoon: Windy and warmer than average . High of 59°.

Tonight: Clear skies and southerly shifting winds. Low of 24°.

Temperatures this morning are still chilly across most of the South Plains. Lows dipped below freezing for Friona, Dimmit, Tulia, and Muleshoe this morning. Any leftover moisture from the snow event on Monday could make for ice on car windshields.

Abundant sunshine and above average temperatures will make for beautiful conditions this afternoon. Highs likely to peak in the 50s and 60s. This mornings northwest 20-25 mph wind decreasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Colder conditions expected to return later this week with a small cold front on Friday dropping highs back to the 40s. Temperatures rebound again on Saturday but this warmth will be over quick because a second stronger cold front enters the South Plains from the northwest on Sunday. Highs expected to drop into the 20s and 30s early next week.