Morning: Chilly and cloudy. Low of 29°.

Afternoon: Isolated showers & drizzle. High of 49°.

Tonight: Clouds break overnight° low of 28.

Temperatures this morning starting below freezing with cloudy conditions across the South Plains. The cloud cover will keep temperatures cool today with isolated chances of showers and drizzle this afternoon.

Accumulation from todays rain event is expected to be light. Above freezing temperatures this afternoon combined with the warm ground temperatures will keep any rain from turning to ice on the roadways overnight.