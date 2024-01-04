Morning: Fog Advisory in affect this morning. Low of 30°.

Afternoon: Isolated showers and winter mix. High of 41°.

Tonight: Fog returns and potentially icy roads.. Low of 30.

Dense fog developed across most of the region late last night and persist through mid-morning today. Visibility is below 1/4 mile and a thick fog advisory has been put in place for most of the South Plains. As the fog lifts the cloud cover will stay and isolated showers and drizzle come in this afternoon.

Precipitation across the South Plains this afternoon. The southern half of the forecast region will likely experience rain, transitioning to winter mix precipitation in the northern counties. 1 to 2 inches of snow along the northwestern counties with the highest totals in northern Parmer County. With temperatures hovering near freezing the snow should mainly stick elevated surfaces. Roads and sidewalks expected to become slick and hazardous late this afternoon and evening.

Icy conditions likely to stick around into the early morning hours of Friday before claring in the afternoon. Temperatures expected to stay chilly most of the weekend before another round of winter mix conditions returns to the South Plains by monday.