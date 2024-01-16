Morning: Cold arctic air and southwest wind. Low of 5°.

Afternoon: Slightly warmer temperatures today. High of 32°.

Tonight: Clear and cool evening. Low of 21°.

Wind Chill Warning has been downgraded to a Wind Chill Advisory, in effect for everyone until 10 am Tuesday. Morning low temperatures in the single digits but wind chill values dropped below zero this morning before sunrise.

Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, afternoon highs likely to reach into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Skies today are expected to stay sunny and clear.