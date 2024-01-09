Morning: Snow and ice to the north this morning. Low of 22°.

Afternoon: skies clearing this afternoon. High of 49°.

Tonight: Winds pick up again overnight. Low of 28°.

Many communities across the Northern half of the South Plains and Rolling Plains experienced winter precipitation yesterday. Roadway conditions still dangerous this morning due to snow and ice accumulation. Temperatures feeling frigid due to yesterdays front bringing in cooler air and strong winds.

Snow and ice likely to melt this afternoon as the sun gets higher in the sky. Temperatures today likely to peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Strong winds still a factor today. Sustained northwest wind 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.