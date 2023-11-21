Morning: Breezy and chilly start to the day. Low of 42°.

Afternoon: Sunny skies and strong winds this afternoon. High of 56°.

Overnight: Wind shift to the west tonight. Low of 30°.

Strong winds today continue to bring cold air from the north into the South Plains. This made for chillier conditions this morning with lows in the 30s and 40s. Decreasing winds expected in the afternoon as the gradient relaxes. High temperatures will likely peak in the mid 50s.

Highs expected to rebound back to seasonal average by Wednesday and stay in the 60s for thanksgiving Thursday! Forecast models are still anticipating a strong cold front to move into the South Plains Friday Morning. Easterly winds behind the front will help increase cloud cover, aiding in keeping temperatures cool.