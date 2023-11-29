Morning: Thin clouds and freezing temperatures. Low of 32°.

Afternoon: Skies today gradually becoming sunny. High of 61°.

Tonight: Foggy evening as cloud cover increases overnight. Low of 39°.

High level moisture returning to the South Plains is expected to keep scattered cloud cover in the skies above Lubbock for most of the day. An increase in low stratus clouds and fog is expected for the South Plains late tonight and the early hours of tomorrow morning. A 30% chance of showers before noon on Thursday.

After the morning rain on Thursday skies are expected to gradually clear for the afternoon. Breezy and sunny conditions on Friday as the northwest winds will begin to shift out of the west. Expecting strong wind gusts for the weekend and early next week.