Morning: Freezing temperatures this morning. Low of 25°.

Afternoon: Sunny and seasonally average temperatures. High of 59°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Low of 33°.

Dressing in layers is a necessity this morning as temperatures started well below freezing with a morning lows in the 20s across the South Plains. The abundant sunshine this afternoon and southwesterly wind will lead to high temperatures about 6 to 7 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Conditions stay mostly dry and close to seasonally average temperatures over the next two days. Southerly winds and increasing moisture may allow for precipitation to form on Thursday. 30 percent chance of showers before the wind shifts northwest in the afternoon.